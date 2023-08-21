Plane vanishes off coast of Bahamas after leaving Florida airport

The plane has one person aboard and was last seen on Saturday.

ELEUTHERA CENTRALNA, The Bahamas — The Coast Guard is searching for a small plane that possibly went down this weekend off the coast of the Bahamas.

The plane, a Cessna 402, was last reported leaving the Fort Lauderdale International Airport with one person onboard, the Coast Guard shared in a post on Sunday.

Officials said the aircraft vanished after it was seen on Saturday about 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Crews are assisting the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in the ongoing search for the missing person and plane.

#Update @USCG crews continue to assist @TheRBDF with search efforts for a possible downed aircraft.



Last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island, Bahamas, Saturday. #SAR pic.twitter.com/g6aAPovYUr — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 20, 2023

In June, the Coast Guard successfully rescued five people who were onboard a plane that went down north of Andros Islands in the Bahamas.