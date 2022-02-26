Have you seen Jerman? Search underway for 10-year-old boy in Miami

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111, or 911.

MIAMI — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy last seen on Saturday.

Jerman Octelus was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Northeast Miami Court in Miami, Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

Jerman is described as 5-feet, 1-inch and weighs around 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he could be wearing a red shirt and black shorts with white stripes.