Have you seen Jerman? Search underway for 10-year-old boy in Miami

MIAMI — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy last seen on Saturday.
Jerman Octelus was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Northeast Miami Court in Miami, Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.
Jerman is described as 5-feet, 1-inch and weighs around 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he could be wearing a red shirt and black shorts with white stripes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami police at 305-579-6111 or 911.