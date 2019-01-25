CHULUOTA, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a person of interest after three people were found dead of gunshot wounds inside a home in Chuluota, which is located in unincorporated Seminole County.

WKMG reported deputies found the bodies around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the home on Sultan Circle.

The victims are described as a woman in her 50s and two men in their 30s. Their names have not been released.

Investigators believe the victims knew the shooter, and they've identified a "person of interest."

Seminole County deputies said they were searching for Grant Amado, 20, who may be driving a 1996 white Honda accord with Florida license plate L1GH7. The vehicle, which is registered to someone related to the people who live at the home, was reported missing from the scene.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office wrote of Amado on social media. "If seen, do not approach. Call 911."

Deputies also responded to the Maitland Center Parkway office building, which is about 20 miles from the home.

The building is currently on lockdown, WKMG reported. A sheriff's office spokesperson said deputies are at multiple locations to get more information about the incident inside the home.

According to WKMG, guns were found near the victims -- but some firearms were also missing from the home.

