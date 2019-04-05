SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — The search is on for a missing 27-year-old woman.
Stephanie Binegar left her Marion County, Florida, home just before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Deputies say she left her 146th Place home on a black bicycle with green rims. It's believed she is wearing a dark gray sweatshirt with gray stretch pants.
Binegar has made comments that have spurred concern for her well-being, the news release states.
Anyone with information on Binegar's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
