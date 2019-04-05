SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — The search is on for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Stephanie Binegar left her Marion County, Florida, home just before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies say she left her 146th Place home on a black bicycle with green rims. It's believed she is wearing a dark gray sweatshirt with gray stretch pants.

Binegar has made comments that have spurred concern for her well-being, the news release states.

Anyone with information on Binegar's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.