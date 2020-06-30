SeaWorld hosting fireworks shows for July 4 weekend

The Orlando park is hosting three nights of fireworks starting July 3.

ORLANDO, Fla. — At a time when many 4th of July fireworks displays are being canceled, SeaWorld is bucking the trend.

SeaWorld Orlando will host three nights of fireworks to celebrate America's independence starting Friday, July 3. The "Light Up the Sky" shows will start with an all-new display, followed by a red, white and blue finale longtime park goers will recognize. The event will start at 9 p.m. each night from July 3 through 5.

SeaWorld says it has a plan to ensure socially distant viewing for people who attend. Reservations are limited and all guests must get one in advance. People will be spread out around the park's central lake, and the area will have extra staffing and cleaning before, during and after the fireworks shows.

Other Safety Measures

SeaWorld Orlando put many more health and safety measures in place when it reopened to the public on June 11. All workers and visitors must have their temperatures taken; anyone who registers higher than 100.4 is not allowed in. Everyone age two and older must wear a face covering, such as a mask or a shield, which is in line with CDC guidelines.

More hand sanitizing stations are available around SeaWorld property, and markers are set up to keep people at least six feet apart in spots such as animal exhibits and lines for rides. Extra signs are posted around the park to remind people of the rules.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: