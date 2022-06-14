SeaWorld Orlando offering Florida teachers free admission

The offer lasts through Aug. 31.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Teachers in Florida are in for a treat this summer.

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a complimentary SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card to allow teachers free and unlimited access to the theme park through Aug. 31.

"SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom," the theme park said on its website. The unlimited access is in recognition of the importance Seaworld places on education for the next generation to come, the company added.

There is only one step teachers in Florida need to follow in order to qualify: Pre-register online and create an ID.me account. It's not an offer readily available at the park.

It's important for teachers to know the ID.me account will require a Department of Education number to verify eligibility for the program. Private school teachers who do not have a Department of Education number will need to bring a letter from their principal with an official letterhead stating that they are a teacher in addition to a Florida Picture ID and Paystub to the front gate.

SeaWorld Orlando is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.