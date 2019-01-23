ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The SunTrust Bank shooting in Sebring, Florida, follows a string of deadly shootings throughout the past few years across the state.

According to Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting in which four or more people -- not including the shooter -- were injured or killed, there have been 84 such events since 2016 in Florida.

Its data shows 150 people died, and 419 people were hurt.

Many, but not all of these shootings captured national headlines. One of the most prolific happened June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in which 49 people were killed and 53 more injured.

Highlands County officials say they plan to provide more information surrounding the bank shooting in the coming days. At least five people are dead, and a 21-year-old suspect is in custody. Law enforcement has identified him as Zephen Xaver.

Here are several other major shooting events that have shown the darker side of the Sunshine State:

Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Five people were killed and six others hurt on Jan. 6, 2017, at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. The gunman fired at travelers at the hub's baggage claim area.

Orlando factory shooting

A former employee of Fiamma Inc. walked in and started shooting at former coworkers. Five people were killed.

Parkland school shooting

A lone gunman on Valentine's Day 2018 shot and killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen students were hurt.

Jacksonville Madden video game tournament shooting

Two people were shot and killed, and another 10 hurt, at a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament on Aug. 26, 2018.

Tallahassee yoga studio shooting

Two women were killed and four others injured Nov. 2, 2018, at a Tallahassee yoga studio, "In my public service career, I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray," a city commissioner wrote on Facebook at the time.

