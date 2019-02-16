ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was taken into police custody after trying to get past security at Orlando International Airport.

The incident happened at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in the west checkpoint area of the airport, Orlando police tweeted. As officers tried to arrest the man, some people in the screening area yelled about him having a gun as he reached into his pocket.

Panic was set off by the shouting, police said.

Authorities say reports of a person with a gun are false.

Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told WKMG-TV gates 1-59 were affected.

No one was hurt.

The Orlando airport tweeted delays are possible as the TSA works to screen passengers. People are asked to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

