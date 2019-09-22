MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert is in effect for a 10-year-old boy out of South Florida.

Semaj Major last was seen in the area of NW 30th Avenue and 213th Street in Miami Gardens, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He is 4-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities say. It's believed he was wearing a blue shirt with "Fairway Elementary" on the front, with blue shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information about Major's whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-474-6473 or 911.

