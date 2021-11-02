Semi carrying beer crashes on Florida interstate

Investigators said people driving in the area should use caution because of the dense fog.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A semi-truck carrying beer crashed Thursday morning on I-95 in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the crash closed the two southbound lanes. Deputies did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Investigators said people driving in the area should use caution because of the dense fog.

Parts of Tampa Bay also saw some fog Thursday morning.

Why the recent fog? A return of humidity over the cool waters and land.

Sea fog (and lake fog) is fog that forms over water when warm, humid air flows over relatively colder waters. One reason fog is so common in San Francisco is because the water is consistently colder than the nearby land.

In Tampa Bay, we typically experience sea fog in winter when the Gulf of Mexico is at its coldest and a humid weather pattern develops. Once sea fog develops, it can move into land areas and result in hazards to motorists.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Two southbound lanes on I95 are closed due to a crash at Mile Marker 305 (near the Marineland Exit). FHP is on scene & handling the crash.



There is dense fog this morning so please drive w/ caution as first responders/utility workers work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/1O7DQIMwPF — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) February 11, 2021