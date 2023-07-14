Banana carrying semi-truck catches fire on I-75: FHP

FHP says the incident happened early Friday morning.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck full of bananas caught fire early Friday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Interstate 75 going northbound at mile marker 310 — between CR-476 and SR-48.

Authorities said the fire started as the result of a mechanical issue. The driver was able to pull over to the shoulder and stop.

FHP said there were no injuries.

Troopers urged drivers to use caution in the area as cleanup crews continue to work. As of 10:25 a.m., FHP's traffic map showed one lane getting by in the area.

#Breaking #ICYMI Not an ap-peeling situation at 3am this morning on I-75 in Sumter County after a tractor-trailer full of bananas caught fire at MM310. Use caution in the area as crews continue the clean-up. 🍌🍌🍌 pic.twitter.com/ho6tyTiRF5 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) July 14, 2023

On July 8, another semi-truck carrying food caught fire while traveling south on I-75 in Hillsborough County, FHP reported.

FHP said the fire happened around 6:04 a.m. near milepost 272 when the trailer's brakes caught fire and spread throughout the trailer.

No injuries were reported, FHP said.