Part of I-75 in Charlotte County shut down after chlorine truck catches fire

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A part of Interstate 75 near mile marker 155 in Charlotte County is shut down due to a vehicle fire, according to a news release.

The incident happened after a semi-trailer container filled with chlorine caught fire, troopers said in a statement.

"The fire is out, but the trailer is leaking chlorine," troopers stated.

Troopers said the clean-up process will take about two hours.