Part of I-75 in Charlotte County shut down after chlorine truck catches fire

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A part of Interstate 75 near mile marker 155 in Charlotte County is shut down due to a vehicle fire, according to a news release.
The incident happened after a semi-trailer container filled with chlorine caught fire, troopers said in a statement.
"The fire is out, but the trailer is leaking chlorine," troopers stated.
Troopers said the clean-up process will take about two hours.
Southbound I-75 traffic is currently being diverted off at Exit 158. Northbound IH 75 travel lanes remain open.