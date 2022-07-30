x
Part of I-75 in Charlotte County shut down after chlorine truck catches fire

The incident happened near mile marker 155.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A part of Interstate 75 near mile marker 155 in Charlotte County is shut down due to a vehicle fire, according to a news release.

The incident happened after a semi-trailer container filled with chlorine caught fire, troopers said in a statement.

"The fire is out, but the trailer is leaking chlorine," troopers stated. 

Troopers said the clean-up process will take about two hours. 

Southbound I-75 traffic is currently being diverted off at Exit 158. Northbound IH 75 travel lanes remain open.

