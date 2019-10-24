HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Imagine staying in a giant, 450-foot guitar that happens to be worth around $1.5 billion. Turns out, you can check-in now, at least if you're in Florida.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood celebrated the grand opening of the creatively-designed hotel expansion by combining water, fire, and technology to choreographed music, CBS affiliate WFOR reports.

The fun expansion, called "The Oculus," opened its doors on Thursday. It features 638 new luxury guest rooms, all curved into the design of an electric guitar.

The idea for the brilliant guitar shape came from the chairman of Hard Rock International, Jim Allen, back in 2007.

“I said in a passing comment to one of our architects, ‘We should shape it like a huge guitar," he told WFOR.

The building includes 19 restaurants and an Oculus Bar with warm colors and "inviting textures."

The expansion has a 32,000-square-foot Rock Spa and Salon Oasis, with saunas, salt rooms, and calming breathing places.

The new Hard Rock Live seats more than 6,500 guests in its entertainment venue. Allen says it was built with entertainers in mind.

"The furthest distance from the back wall to the stage is only 164 feet. There’s nothing like it in the world,” Allen said to WFOR.

Maroon 5 will perform there on Friday.

"It really is special," Mitchell Cypress, vice chairman of the Seminole Tribal Council told the Associated Press. "The Seminoles now are known throughout the world."

