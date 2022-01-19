Gunman arrested after shooting classmate at Florida high school, reports say

The one person who was shot is expected to survive.

SANFORD, Fla. — A Central Florida high school student was arrested after shooting a classmate at a school in Sanford, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

The TV station reports the wounded student's injuries are not considered life-threatening, and the child is expected to recover.

The shooting happened Wednesday at Seminole High School, which is part of the Seminole County Public Schools system. In a message to parents, campus leaders described the shooting as "isolated" with no current threat to the rest of the students or staff.

The building was placed on a code red lockdown, as authorities worked to check each room. Parents were instructed to stay away from the campus until told otherwise.

While the Sanford Police Department did not immediately comment on the gunman's identity, a school leader told WKMG that the accused shooter was a student. As of early Wednesday afternoon, detectives were interviewing the suspected shooter.