1 dead, 3 firefighters hurt when sidewalk collapses during rescue in Seminole County

LAKE MARY, Fla. — One person is dead and three firefighters are hurt after a sidewalk collapsed during an attempted rescue in Seminole County.
Seminole County Fire Otto Drozd III says firefighters were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. for a sidewalk collapse on Chiswell Place in the Lake Mary area.
The collapse trapped one person. As firefighters worked to get that person out with the jaws of life, everyone was shocked because the hole was electrically charged.
The firefighters have been taken to the hospital but are all alert and conscious, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. Drozd expected them to make a full recovery.
No information has been released yet about the person who died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
