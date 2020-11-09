Gov. DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day

FLORIDA, USA — September 11, 2020, marks nearly two decades since terrorist attacks rocked America back in 2001. The impact and horrors of these moments in history are still felt by those across the U.S.
In honor of those we lost and those who risked their lives to save others, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff.
The order calls for flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all local, state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the state of Florida Friday.
The Patriots Day order states: "Florida will always remember and honor the nearly three thousand innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001; as our Nation experienced a series of airline hijackings that led to the worst terrorist attack in United States history."
DeSantis also thanked first responders for the "selfless courage they demonstrated in the face of terror while defending our great freedoms." And called September 11 a day that will "forever serve as a reminder of the United States of America's tremendous strength and resilience in the face of devastating loss."
The governor also asked Floridians to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EDT.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- Watching multiple areas of interest in the tropics
- Tropicana Field to serve as a mail ballot drop-off site
- This is the importance of World Suicide Prevention Day during the pandemic
- She went to a Tampa hospital for surgery. Her family says she left with a deadly infection. She's not alone.
- Feds: NFL player charged in $24 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
- Pilot OK after banner-towing plane crashes into the Gulf of Mexico
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter