Gov. DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Patriot Day

FLORIDA, USA — September 11, 2020, marks nearly two decades since terrorist attacks rocked America back in 2001. The impact and horrors of these moments in history are still felt by those across the U.S.

In honor of those we lost and those who risked their lives to save others, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff.

The order calls for flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all local, state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the state of Florida Friday.

The Patriots Day order states: "Florida will always remember and honor the nearly three thousand innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001; as our Nation experienced a series of airline hijackings that led to the worst terrorist attack in United States history."

DeSantis also thanked first responders for the "selfless courage they demonstrated in the face of terror while defending our great freedoms." And called September 11 a day that will "forever serve as a reminder of the United States of America's tremendous strength and resilience in the face of devastating loss."

The governor also asked Floridians to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EDT.

