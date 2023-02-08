Serengeti Flyer to open at Busch Gardens Feb. 27

Pass Members will have the chance to ride the new attraction a few days earlier.

TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride, the Serengeti Flyer, has its official opening date, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Wednesday.

The new attraction is set to take riders to new heights starting Feb. 27, the theme park said in a news release. However, if you're a Pass Holder, you can get even earlier access to the attraction, with rides starting on Feb. 24.

Riders will swing above Busch Gardens' 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing "multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth," the park wrote in a previous release.

The ride will feature twin dueling arms that will reach speeds of 68 miles per hour and a height of 135 feet at the ride's peak. Riders will be seated in back-to-back rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing 40 guests to ride at once.

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” Neal Thurman, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, said. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award Winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”