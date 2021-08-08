Services honoring former FSU football coach Bobby Bowden

Multiple public events are scheduled for next weekend to honor the beloved coach.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden died Sunday at 91 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Hall of Fame coach was beloved by Seminoles fans, respected by his peers and throughout his life one of the most accessible stars in college football.

The outpouring of love and appreciation for Bowden and his family is evident of the impact he had on so many lives as a father, coach, and friend.

Those who would like to honor Bowden's life and legacy are invited to participate in several services open to the public.

Friday, Aug. 13

After Coach Bowden lies in honor in the Florida Capitol Rotunda, he will lie in repose in the Moore Athletic Center at Doak Campbell Stadium where the public can pay its respects from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

A public funeral service will be held for Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Bowden will lie in repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University where the public can pay its respects from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Bowden family will hold a private burial service Sunday in Trussville, Ala.

Coach Bowden is survived by his wife Ann, daughters Robyn and Ginger, sons Stephen, Terry, Tommy and Jeff, 19 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.