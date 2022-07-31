Police: 7 injured in Orlando after fight, shooting

All of the victims are expected to survive, police are now asking for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured early Sunday morning after a fight and shooting in downtown Orlando, according to police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue as bars and restaurants were closing, the Orlando Police Department said on Twitter.

OPD officers are currently investigating a shooting in the downtown area of Wall Street Plaza and S. Orange Ave. Media staging location will be OPD HQ. PIO en route. @OrlandoPDChief Smith will provide an update at approximately 4am. pic.twitter.com/bX0Y4zunvK — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 31, 2022

All of the victims are expected to survive. Police say they have no suspects at this time and are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.