ORLANDO, Fla. — A registered sex offender reportedly exposed himself to a child while at SeaWorld's Aquatica.

WKMG-TV reports the girl was at the park's dolphin viewing area on Feb. 9 when she turned around and saw Gerald Youmans, 52, exposing himself.

The TV station says, citing the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the victim told her father, who confronted Youmans. Deputies were provided photos and videos of the father meeting Youmans.

Youmans is a registered sex offender and a gold annual pass holder at Aquatica, WKMG reports.

Jail records show he was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

Youmans' sex offender status was given in 2004 when he exposed himself to a girl, asking her to pull down his shorts, according to WKMG.

