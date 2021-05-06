DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Oregon woman was hospitalized Thursday after being bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. when the 21-year-old was wading in around 4 feet of water, according to local leaders. The woman was bitten on her foot by what lifeguards believe was a shark.
She was taken to a nearby hospital, but her injuries have been deemed non-life-threatening. Ocean Rescue crews say the shark was not visible when they arrived.
According to beach officials, this is the second shark bite in the area so far this year.
