MIAMI — A man believed to have been diving off Key Biscayne might have been bitten by a shark.
The Miami Herald reports Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called around 8 a.m. Saturday to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.
A spokeswoman told the newspaper the injured man was taken to a hospital for possible shark bite-related injury. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
