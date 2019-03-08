MIAMI — A man believed to have been diving off Key Biscayne might have been bitten by a shark.

The Miami Herald reports Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called around 8 a.m. Saturday to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

A spokeswoman told the newspaper the injured man was taken to a hospital for possible shark bite-related injury. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.