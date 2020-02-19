NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Florida is the shark bite capital of the world, so it’s not surprising to see one flash a fin while searching for a meal in the surf.
But this was not one lonely predator on the hunt.
Jeremy Johnston captured jaw-dropping drone video of a shark frenzy – that’s what a group of sharks is fittingly called – going after bait fish Monday in New Smyrna Beach.
WESH says he’s a local, and according to his Instagram page, Johnston is no stranger to the water.
He wrote in the post that he stood on the beach for 20 minutes – to scared to paddle out – and only mustered up the courage to surf for about 10 minutes before high-tailing it back to shore.
You can watch the video here:
