TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida’s official state animal is the Florida panther. That certainly makes sense.

Its official tree is the sabal palm, and its official flower is the orange blossom.

Well, Florida could soon have an official state pet – and it may be the one that’s drooling on your couch cushions right now.

A one-page bill breezing through the Florida Senate would make "shelter pets" the state’s official pet.

If it becomes law, Florida Statute 15.0528 would read, “Any shelter animal that resides at or has been adopted from an animal shelter or an animal rescue organization is designated as the official Florida state pet.”

The bill passed through the Agriculture Committee on Jan. 21 unanimously, then got a big thumbs up on Jan. 27 from the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The next stop is the Rules Committee – then on to the governor’s desk.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it, the law would take effect immediately.

