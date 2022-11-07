Sheriff: 2 deputies suspended after arresting legally blind man back in October

One of the deputies initially mistook a walking stick in the man's back pocket as a gun.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office were suspended after body camera video shows a legally blind man being arrested back in October.

According to Sheriff Mark Hunter, shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 31, deputies came across James Hodges who was walking near an intersection.

Arrest reports claim one of the deputies reportedly noticed a silver object in Hodges' pocket that they assumed was a gun, WCJB explains. The object was later revealed to be a folded walking cane.

When deputies questioned Hodges, he reportedly told them he was legally blind and pulled out the folded cane to show it.

But the situation didn't end there – the deputy continued to question Hodges and ask him for his I.D. After he said he wasn't going to give it to them, another deputy stepped in to place him in handcuffs, WCJB reports.

Hodges was eventually booked into the Columbia County Jail for resisting an officer.

The sheriff explains Hodges requested the footage a few days later on Nov. 3 – which began circling on social media.

An investigation started into the situation which ended with the two deputies getting suspended.

WCJB reports Deputies Jayme Gohde and Randy Harrison were found to have violated sheriff’s office policies. Both will have to go through additional training pertaining to civil rights, according to Hunter.

"As sheriff, I take full responsibility for this event and want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr. Hodges for the actions of my deputies," the sheriff said in a video posted to Facebook. "I do not feel these deputies' actions were guided by ill intent but rather by frustration and failure to rely on their training."