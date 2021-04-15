Sheriff: Puppy found with mouth taped shut in South Florida parking lot

Deputies say they found another dog also abandoned and arrested the dogs' owners.

ESTERO, Fla. — A nine-week-old Great Pyrenees puppy is recovering after deputies say its mouth was taped shut and was left inside a car outside a Walmart parking lot.

Deputies say they were called Tuesday night to the Estero Walmart after a report of a puppy in distress inside a car, hanging halfway out of the window with his mouth taped shut.

When they arrived, deputies say they found the puppy and another dog inside an SUV.

After making contact with the dogs' owners, 20-year-old Jaelen Barge and 18-year-old Allison Sweck, deputies say they learned the owners had "taped and tightly wrapped a training lead around the puppy's snout to prevent the puppy from nipping them."

Deputies say they called detectives with the sheriff's animal cruelty task force to take over the investigation.

Investigators say the owners left the puppies alone without access to food or water.

"It disgusts me that an innocent puppy was left alone in a vehicle, unable to eat, breathe, or drink," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Lee County."

The sheriff's office said Barge and Sweck were both arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. They are each charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty.

“It is unbelievable something so senseless could occur,” Sheriff Marceno stated. “I am proud to say due to the hard work of our detectives, these heartless criminals are behind bars where they belong.”

The sheriff's office said the puppy, dubbed "Phoenix" by the sheriff's office, is now safe and recovering at the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.