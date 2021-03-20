Sheriff: Teacher couple accused of smoking marijuana with students

VIERA WEST, Fla. — Authorities say two married high school teachers repeatedly gave students marijuana and smoked it with them at their Florida home.
An investigation by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office found James Brand and Amy O'Reilly-Brand consumed marijuana with students at their home on multiple occasions.
Deputies say there was no evidence the teachers or students consumed marijuana on school property.
State child welfare officials received a complaint earlier this month that the Viera High School teachers "allowed" their underage daughter to use marijuana and "have a sexual relationship" with a man who moved into their home and was living with the family, the agency said.
They were charged Thursday with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
