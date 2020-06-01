ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking to see if shootings Monday morning on Interstate 4 are related to other recent interstate shootings.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to several calls about cars being struck by gunfire on or near I-4 near the Osceola County line.

Deputies met with four people whose cars were struck at various locations near each other.

None of the people were hurt and deputies have no information about the shooter.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious on or near I-4 in the vicinity of the Osceola County line is asked to call 911.

