Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts

A GoFundMe was started to help cover the costs of the siblings' funeral.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe.

The brother and sister were named Khalil and Kianna, the GoFundMe says. The money raised will go towards helping the siblings' mother cover the financial costs of the funeral for her two kids.

"These two siblings with positive attitudes, always willing to help others and always put others needs before theirs," the GoFundMe post wrote in part.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies say they responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at Pershing Avenue after someone called about a man who was seen on the ground.

The man was found unresponsive after he got out of his car and somehow contacted the power line. He later was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a woman traveling with the man was also shocked by the line. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The people who set up the GoFundMe were owners of Nails by Mercede, which is where Khalil worked, according to WKMG.

“We would invite him over our house he was welcomed into our house into our family. So he became one of our kids,” one of the owners told WKMG.

The owners also said that the siblings' family and friends are reportedly coming down from Georgia to pay their respects.