2 young siblings killed at Florida mini-golf course

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Two siblings died after a truck crashed into a miniature golf course Friday.
The Panama City News Herald reports the children, a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, were playing mini-golf at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park with family when the crash happened.
Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach somehow drove off of Front Beach Road and into the attraction, Herald says, citing police reports.
One child died at the scene while another died at the hospital. The family was visiting from Louisville, Kentucky, WJHG-TV reports.
An investigation is ongoing.
