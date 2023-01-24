Entrance sign installed for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom Park

The new attraction is expected to debut on April 4, 2023.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Signage for one of Walt Disney World's newest attractions has been put up as the thrilling ride is expected to open to guests in less than three months.

Imagineers installed the sign for TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney Parks announced Tuesday. The new ride takes Disney's futuristic 1982 film "TRON" and it's 2010 sequel, "TRON Legacy" to an in-person, off-the-screen adventure.

"We can't wait for you to enter the Grid," Disney Parks said in a Facebook post.

Once guests enter the queue at Magic Kingdom, they'll feel as if they're "digitized and transported" to the Grid for a unique Lightcycle race against the Grid's menacing Programs, Team Orange. Riders will be Team Blue.

The ride opens to the public on April 4, the park says. It's expected to "be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world."