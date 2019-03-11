LARGO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man who could be showing early signs of dementia.

Donald Wilcoxon drove from Largo to Jacksonville on Saturday to take his daughter to the airport, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He was supposed to stay in town after dropping her off but opted to drive back to Largo.

Deputies say he spoke with family around 1 p.m. and said he was driving on U.S. Highway 301 and planned to get on Interstate 75. Just prior to 3 p.m., the tag on his blue Kia Forte registered in Ocala.

Wilcoxon has not been seen or heard from since.

His family tells law enforcement Wilcoxon can be forgetful sometimes, has a tendency to get lost and while he has not been diagnosed, it's believed he's showing early signs of dementia.

Wilcoxon is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. The tag on his car is registered to Florida, EGE C45.

Anyone with information about Wilcoxon's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

