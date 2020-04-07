Where's Thomas? Silver Alert issued for missing man with dementia

OCALA, Fla. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Thomas Tutton, 86, left home this morning in the area of Southwest 53rd Court and hasn't been heard from since, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
It's believed he is driving a red 2016 Ford Edge with Florida tag WK30X.
Anyone with information about Tutton's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
