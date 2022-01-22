Silver Alert issued for missing Ocala man with Alzheimer's

Deputies say the man was driving a white 2019 Honda CRV SUV with FL tag LWHZ60.

OCALA, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Ocala.

Edward Van-Steenburgh, 86, was last seen leaving the area of SW 11th Terrace Road at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reports.

He was reportedly last seen wearing jeans and a white undershirt, with the possibility of a plaid shirt.

Deputies say he was driving a white 2019 Honda CRV SUV with FL tag LWHZ60.

Van-Steenburgh is described as 6 feet, 2 inches with brown eyes and gray hair.

He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and needs his medication, the sheriff's office explains.