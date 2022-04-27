Silver Alert issues for 83-year-old Lakeland man

Anyone with information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Have you seen Curtis? Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for the missing elderly man from Lakeland.

According to the sheriff's office, 83-year-old Curtis Leon Stone was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his home on Musket Drive in Lakeland. He was wearing black sweat pants, a tan shirt and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Stone is 5-feet, 10-inches, and weighs 150 pounds with green eyes and grey hair, deputies say.

Authorities say he may be driving a 2017 Buick Enclave with the Florida license plate IG94KM.