OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing elderly woman who its says has a medical condition. And, deputies say they are concerned for her well-being.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Carolyn Lipes, who was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday driving her 2009 white Lexus 350.

Lipes' last known location was near the 17600 block of S. Highway 441 in Summerfield, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say she was last wearing Capri-style pants, a sleeveless shit and tan boat shoes. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman with brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on where Lipes may be is asked to dial 911.

