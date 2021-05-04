Police ask for help in finding missing Winter Haven woman

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Winter Haven woman who went missing Sunday.
Authorities say Betty Louise Alphonse, 74, left her home Sunday to go pick her husband up in Orlando. However, they say she never arrived, and when her husband found a way to get home Monday, she wasn't there either.
Alphonse could be driving a white 2006 Ford Escape, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wierzba at 863-401-2256.
