Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Ocala woman

OCALA, Fla. — Have you seen Ann?

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Ann Douglas Simpson was last seen before 11 a.m. Friday near the area off of SW 114th Street Road in Ocala.

She left the area driving a silver 2014 Toyota Prius with Florida tag #8638VS.

Authorities say Simpson is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and often gets confused.

Simpson is wearing an unknown color T-shirt, tan capris pants and either tennis shoes or sandals, according to the sheriff's office. She is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. Her eyes are brown and her hair is gray.