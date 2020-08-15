Silver Alert: Deputies searching for missing Fernandina Beach man

He may be traveling to the Jacksonville, Florida area, FDLE says.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Have you seen Robert Lipe?

FDLE has issued a Florida Silver Alert for 78-year-old Robert Lipe. He was last seen Friday in the area of the 5500 block of South Fletcher Avenue in Fernandina Beach.

He was wearing a shirt, blue jeans, and an olive green wide-brimmed canvas hat. FDLE says he has tattoos on both his upper arms.

Lipe is 6 foot 2 inches, has blue eyes and white hair and weighs 195 pounds.

He may be traveling in a red 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck with FL tag number HTKG34. The truck has black running boards and black rails on the bed of the truck.

If you have any information about Lipe's whereabouts, contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.