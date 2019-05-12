THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
Virginia Louise Pullen was last seen leaving her home on Allendale Drive in The Villages. Investigators say she was believed to have been heading toward a Walmart on Wedgewood Lane.
She was driving a dark blue Ford Escape with Florida license plate Z729R.
Pullen was wearing sneakers, blue jeans, a white shirt and a blue button-down sweater. She is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who knows where is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-793-2621
