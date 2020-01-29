TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — They’re as dangerous as they are unpredictable.

Sinkholes can be the size of a basketball – or a basketball court. And, the one that ripped open the ground Tuesday afternoon under a Tallahassee mobile home community definitely lands on the larger end of the spectrum.

"It started off with a shifting of the ground, then trees started falling into a crevice maybe 40 feet deep," Lynn Girman told WCTV. She lives nearby.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Anwar Khouri says he and his brother weren’t home when it happened. They were at the mall for about two hours and came back to the terrifying sight of everything they own teetering on the edge of destruction. Their mobile home appears to be straddling the giant sinkhole.

A single father and his two children live in another impacted home, and more families could wind up being affected before it’s all over.

WTXL reports engineers say the hole is still active – and expanding.

