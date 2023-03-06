Skeletal remains found 5 years after Florida woman gets into unknown truck, deputies say

Detectives say Assunta “Susy” Tomassi was last seen on March 16, 2018, getting into a white truck behind a Publix in Indian River County.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A fisherman is believed to have found the skeletal remains of a Florida woman who went missing in 2018, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports.

Detectives say they responded Friday to the Oslo Road boat ramp in Vero Beach to find remains "deep in the mangrove tree coastline." Through personal items found in the area, they determined they may have found the remains of Assunta “Susy” Tomassi.

According to the sheriff's office, Tomassi was reported missing on March 16, 2018, and was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix store.

“While we await positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Tomassi family has requested privacy at this time," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers wrote in a statement. "I personally met with the Tomassi family this afternoon as we hope to bring closure to them and our community members, many of which searched alongside our agency for Susy over the past five years.”