A lot happens in a year.

In the wake of the shooting tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the realization became sudden: People wanted to see change.

The #NeverAgain movement and March for Our Lives helped to kick-start the charge. Politicians reacted, too, with then-Gov. Rick Scott signing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act -- the state's first gun control measure in 22 years.

But with the somber anniversary upon us, those connected in more ways than one to the Parkland shooting are taking a moment to themselves.

That is, to mourn, reports the New York Times.

Here's some of what they said to the Times, in part:

Anthony Borges, 16

He was shot several times while barricading a classroom door.

"I haven’t gone back to school because I haven’t seen a change. The security failed. They need to put in metal detectors. I am being home-schooled. But I would like to go to another school someday."

Jammal Lemy, 21

Lemy graduated in 2017 but helped to found the March for Our Lives organization.

"We had the largest youth turnout in 25 years — but it was still only 31 percent.

I left college because you have to choose what’s more important. I want to use my talents and abilities to change the world somehow. That’s what I want to be remembered for, more than a grade-point average."

Lt. Nicholas Mazzei, 46, and Capt. Brad Mock, 43

The two Coral Springs police officers were among the first law enforcement to enter the school.

"LIEUTENANT MAZZEI: What we had to walk into, what we lived through, what we saw — it was overwhelming. When you’re in there, you don’t realize the magnitude of it. Then, obviously, sleep became an issue.

CAPTAIN MOCK: The work never stopped. We never got that break to reflect. But there were many venues for people to get things off their chest. We’ve had meetings, depositions and hearings. In the end, the entire truth is coming out."

Read the full story on The New York Times' website.

