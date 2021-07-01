Student pilot, instructor survive small plane crash into Caloosahatchee River

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A student pilot and flight instructor are alive after a harrowing ride over Southwest Florida.
Their small plane had a mid-air issue, forcing them to pull the aircraft's parachute and coast down Thursday evening into the Caloosahatchee River near Fort Myers. The plane hit the water just south of the Cape Coral Bridge.
Luckily, neither they – nor anybody below – got hurt. People in a pontoon boat helped rescue the pair before emergency crews showed up.
Witnesses told CBS affiliate WINK-TV they saw the plane wiggling and heard what sounded like a deep, loud noise in the sky before it went down.
The plane had reportedly taken off around 4 p.m. Thursday from Greenville, South Carolina. It was on its way to Page Field in Lee County.
The mishap is under investigation.
