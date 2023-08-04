Small plane crashes into yard of Central Florida home

The pilot reportedly tried to make a soft landing in a canopy after suffering from engine trouble.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A small plane crashed Friday morning into the yard of a home in Central Florida, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office explains in a tweet.

The plane was reportedly leaving Spruce Creek Fly-In for DeLand Airport and had engine trouble which led to it going down.

Following the crash, the small plane landed in the front yard of a Port Orange home. A county spokesperson told WKMG-TV the plane crashed about 2 miles from the takeoff mark.

The pilot reportedly tried to make a soft landing in a canopy.

Two people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash, the post explains. They were both alert and conscious.

One of them was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.