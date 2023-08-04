x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Small plane crashes into yard of Central Florida home

The pilot reportedly tried to make a soft landing in a canopy after suffering from engine trouble.
Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A small plane crashed Friday morning into the yard of a home in Central Florida, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office explains in a tweet.

The plane was reportedly leaving Spruce Creek Fly-In for DeLand Airport and had engine trouble which led to it going down.

Following the crash, the small plane landed in the front yard of a Port Orange home. A county spokesperson told WKMG-TV the plane crashed about 2 miles from the takeoff mark.

The pilot reportedly tried to make a soft landing in a canopy.

RELATED: Flight attendant hurt as Allegiant plane avoids midair crash over Florida

Two people, including the pilot, were on board at the time of the crash, the post explains. They were both alert and conscious.

One of them was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Pilot not hurt after small plane crashes at Clearwater Airpark

More Videos

In Other News

Mass shooting reenactment to take place at Parkland school

Before You Leave, Check This Out