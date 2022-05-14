Small plane crashes into Miami bridge Saturday afternoon

A video tweeted of the accident scene shows smoke and fire rising in the sky near Haulover Beach.

MIAMI — Several people are reported to be injured after a small plane crashed into a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon, CBS Miami reports.

Around 12:50 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue heard reports of a small plane crash, the Miami Herald reports.

.CBS Miami says the plane reportedly hit a car on impact.

At least one person was sent to a trauma hospital while fire crews were on scene, according to the Miami Herald.

CBS Miami says a total of six patients are being treated at this time, two of them with serious injuries.

As of now, authorities haven't confirmed the type of plane that crashed into the bridge.