3 people survive small plane crash near Lake Tohopekaliga

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. on Tohopekaliga Drive, the sheriff's office reports. There were three people inside the plane, including a juvenile, when the small plane landed in a heavily wooded area.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said one adult and the juvenile were able to walk away from the crash without injuries, but one woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition is listed as stable at this time.