MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Talk about scaring the living daylights out of someone.
A Miami Beach police officer thought it would be funny to scare a fellow officer with a fake snake.
The video, posted on the department's Facebook page, shows one officer walk up to the unsuspecting victim -- who hilariously screams as a fake snake was dropped into his vehicle.
Once the officer realized it was fake, the pair had a good laugh over it.
Miami Beach Police Dept.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'True evil': Missing Florida mom, 4 children found dead as investigation focuses on her husband
- Man 'deeply sorry' for raping, killing girl
- He went missing 2 years ago. Then, his body was found. Now, his family is trying to save other kids.
- Cops: 2 daycare employees arrested after video shows little girl dangled upside down, bullied
- 'I am awesome': How a millennial built a fentanyl empire
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter