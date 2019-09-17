MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Talk about scaring the living daylights out of someone.

A Miami Beach police officer thought it would be funny to scare a fellow officer with a fake snake.

The video, posted on the department's Facebook page, shows one officer walk up to the unsuspecting victim -- who hilariously screams as a fake snake was dropped into his vehicle.

Once the officer realized it was fake, the pair had a good laugh over it.

Miami Beach Police Dept.

