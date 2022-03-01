Florida sees rare snowfall in Panhandle

Snow flurries were captured coming down in Okaloosa County.

Snow in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly. Snow came down in the Sunshine State.

Snow flurries were seen cascading from the sky in a video shared Monday by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

"Well how's this for a temperature change?" The agency said on Facebook. "From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 am..."

While the Tampa Bay area isn't going to get snow, we will see cooler temperatures Monday into Tuesday. Dare we say the coldest temperatures of the year?

10 Weather meteorologist Grant Gilmore says a cold front that brought some showers and gusty winds to the region Monday morning will bring a blast of cooler air.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will only be in the middle-upper 60s for much of the area, with cooler temperatures expected over the Nature Coast.

It’ll be fairly breezy through the day as the cooler air rides in from the northwest. The winds will relax tonight, but temperatures start to drop pretty quickly as overnight lows settle in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Some areas inland in the Nature Coast could see temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.