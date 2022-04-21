Snowman at Riverview school prepares for Earth Day meltdown

Lucky the snowman will live out his legacy in the school's garden box, officials say.

RIVERVIEW, Fla — Editor's Note: The snowman in the thumbnail is a file image.

Lucky the snowman was a jolly happy soul...until he melted down into a puddle of water for a school garden. At least, that's the plan this Earth Day.

A spokesperson for Southshore Charter Academy says Lucky originally came to the Riverview school from snowy Kentucky to allow students the chance to witness snow for the very first time. The whole idea began with teacher Robin Hughes contacting her sister in Kentucky.

Hughes asked her sister to send a snowman since half her class had not seen snow. The sister agreed and suggested that if it survived the trip, the snowman should be named Lucky.

Since his journey, the school says Lucky has been tucked away inside a school freezer until his next chapter.

And, that day has finally arrived. Lucky will live out his legacy in the school's garden box. At 11:30 a.m. on Earth Day, April 22, the school will hold a ceremony where Lucky will be melted down and added to the soil of the garden.

“It’s fun and kind of overwhelming,” said Hughes in a news release. “It is such a joy to watch the students’ eyes light up whenever Lucky comes in to visit with the class. He is a little worse for wear since the power outage, but he is still holding up – just may need a little sprucing up before Santa arrives. His blueberry eyes are starting to falter a bit.”

According to the school, throughout Lucky's life, students have learned about the cycle of how rain and snow support life on Earth.